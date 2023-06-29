Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.35 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

