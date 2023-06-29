Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 649,708 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 522,357 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

