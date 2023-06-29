Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

