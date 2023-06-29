Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 229 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.