Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 304 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

