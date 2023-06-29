Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,107,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,541 shares.The stock last traded at $29.57 and had previously closed at $29.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arconic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Arconic by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Read More

