Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.