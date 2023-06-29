Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE VZ opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.88.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.