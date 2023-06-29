Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Insider Clive Appleton Buys 50,000 Shares

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Free Report) insider Clive Appleton bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.80 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,050.00 ($60,033.33).

Aspen Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Aspen Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Aspen Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Aspen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing value for money accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.

