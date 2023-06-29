Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.25 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

