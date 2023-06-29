Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.25 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
