Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 187,411 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Warner Music Group worth $28,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.