Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 30,050 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $642.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $650.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

