Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,467 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $28,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $164,559,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after buying an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.