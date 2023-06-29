Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 9,637 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $29,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,102.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,034.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,732.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,233.61 and a one year high of $2,139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

