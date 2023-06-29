Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 665,103 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Newmont worth $27,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Newmont by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $63.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

