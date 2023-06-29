Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of TJX opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

