Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 276,652 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,709 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 276,652 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $50,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NIKE

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

