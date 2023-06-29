Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 302,561 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 302,561 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $43,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $256.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

