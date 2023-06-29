Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

