Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.58.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,916,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

