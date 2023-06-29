AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.71

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANFree Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.71 and last traded at $157.97, with a volume of 120754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,767 shares of company stock valued at $53,359,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

