AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.71

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.71 and last traded at $157.97, with a volume of 120754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,767 shares of company stock valued at $53,359,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

