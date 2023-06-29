Avacta Group (AVCTF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Free Report) is one of 384 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avacta Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avacta Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A Avacta Group Competitors -1,327.73% -139.89% -24.30%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avacta Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avacta Group Competitors 608 1373 3810 40 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avacta Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 108.18%. Given Avacta Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avacta Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avacta Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avacta Group N/A N/A -3,750.00 Avacta Group Competitors $118.07 million -$7.63 million 23.21

Avacta Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Avacta Group. Avacta Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Avacta Group competitors beat Avacta Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms. The company develops AVA6000, FAPa-activated doxorubicin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating locally advanced or metastatic-selected solid tumors; AVA3996, a tumor-targeted proteasome inhibitor based on bortezomib; AVA-028-PD-L1 Affimer/ImmunoCytokines; AVA-021 – PD-L1 Affimer/LAG-3 Affimer; and TMAC platform that utilizes the proprietary pre|CISION substrate to provide for the selective release of a drug moiety by FAPa. The company has a collaboration agreement with LG Chem for developing and commercializing LR19128 PD-L1 XT; and collaboration and license agreement with Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for developing AFX-001 for solid organ transplant and graft vs host Disease, and AFX-002 for multiple sclerosis. Avacta Group Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wetherby, the United Kingdom.

