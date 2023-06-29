AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

RCEL opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $419.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.34. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. Research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVITA Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AVITA Medical by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AVITA Medical by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in AVITA Medical by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 230,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

