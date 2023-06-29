AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,100 shares, an increase of 557.5% from the May 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,568,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

