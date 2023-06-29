Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 16.2 %

ADXS stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

