B. Riley Cuts Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $12.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 17.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $4,682,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $5,862,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

