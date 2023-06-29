B. Riley Downgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Neutral

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

BLDP opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.90. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.