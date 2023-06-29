B. Riley Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $18.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.68% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,344 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Plug Power by 310.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after buying an additional 2,615,081 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Plug Power by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.