B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTG. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 48.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

