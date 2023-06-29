Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 2.8%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.14. 611,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,930,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. B. Riley cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

