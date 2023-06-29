Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $5.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

BSBR opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Free Report

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.