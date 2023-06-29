Barclays Cuts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

