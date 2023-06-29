Barclays Increases Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $101.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 329,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,014,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $20,775,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3,024.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 265,025 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

