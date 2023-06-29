Barclays Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $150.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $153.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.05.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 182,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 28.6% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 48.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

