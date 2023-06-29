Barclays Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $590.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $610.00 to $590.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

NYSE:TMO opened at $510.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

