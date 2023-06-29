Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.63. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $73.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.