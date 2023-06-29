Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $855.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

