Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 638,301 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90.

On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BRK-A opened at $506,650.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500,785.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479,990.82.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

