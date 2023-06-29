BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.8 %

BHP Group Profile

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.38 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

