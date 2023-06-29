BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $13.50.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

