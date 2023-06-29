BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $775,000.00 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,114,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,267,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $3,040,199.20.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $3,256,568.08.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $228,610.79.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $75,713.60.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $56,895.41.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $787,371.20.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $285,969.42.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $386,240.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,721,483.22.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

