Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$285.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYDGF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$274.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $102.30 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.66.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $714.94 million during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

