Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$285.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$242.64.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE:BYD opened at C$247.34 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$131.37 and a 1 year high of C$254.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$239.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$221.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$919.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8767692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

(Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

