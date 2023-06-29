Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$285.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$242.64.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE:BYD opened at C$247.34 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$131.37 and a 1 year high of C$254.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$239.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$221.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$919.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8767692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.