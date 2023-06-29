Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at Barclays

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 950 ($12.08) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 960 ($12.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Britvic Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Britvic has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

