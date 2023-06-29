Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Target Price at $29.28

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,181.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,247,554 shares of company stock worth $1,960,593,061 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. agilon health has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 1.12.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

