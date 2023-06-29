Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Price Target at C$71.58

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.58.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$68.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$49.58 and a 52-week high of C$68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.27.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.
