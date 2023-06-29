Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $52.30

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

