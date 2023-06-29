Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) PT at $41.88

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after acquiring an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $25.66 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

