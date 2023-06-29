Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) PT at $36.50

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Energizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,647,000 after buying an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after buying an additional 104,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.