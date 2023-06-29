Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target at $126.00

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,536 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.40. Etsy has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

