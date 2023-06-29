Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Target Price at $16.75

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.6 %

HTLD opened at $16.37 on Friday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,664 shares in the company, valued at $284,734.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 1,704 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $25,525.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 162,023 shares of company stock worth $2,432,352 over the last 90 days. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

